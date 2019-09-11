Vivian Credeur passed away on September 9, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on November 27, 1938 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Wilfred Hernandez, Sr. and Octavia Cormier Hernandez.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Hernandez, Sr. and Octavia Hernandez, siblings, Wilfred Hernandez, Jr. and Stanford Hernandez and husband, Leroy Credeur.

She is survived by daughters, Deborah Parker, Donna Credeur and Rachelle Credeur, siblings, Rudella Bodoin and husband Harris and Carroll Hernandez and wife Ruby.

Funeral mass will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, Texas. Burial will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Daughters of Sacred Heart. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com