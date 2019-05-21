Vivian R. King Hickman passed away May 20, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. She was born on May 1, 1919 to David King and Mertis Brock in Ottine, Texas.

She is survived by her children Larry Hickman, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Porter and Douglas Remy and grandchild Casper Hickman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2pm at West Conroe Baptist Church Chapel, 1855 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX 77304 with Dr. Jay Gross officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Gideon Bibles or Samaritan Purse.