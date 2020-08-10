Vonnie Edwards was born March 23,1926 in Detroit, Texas and passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 94 in Conroe,Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Wayne H. Edwards, Sr., son Wayne H.Edwards Jr., parents Ather and Murmon Bivins, sisters Jane Ward and Mary Jo Vickers.

She is survived by son Mike and Sheryl Edwards of Willis, Texas, son Paul Edwards of Santa Monica, California, grandchildren Melissa Edwards and Stacey Anderson of Houston,Texas, Russell and Kim Edwards of Houston, Andrew Edwards of Conroe, Brett and Candice Edwards of Austin, seven great-grand children and one great-great-grandchild.

Vonnie was a farm girl raised in Detroit, Texas. Her nickname growing up was "Snookie" and she is still known as Aunt Snookie to several generations of nieces and nephews. After graduating high school, she attended Paris Junior College. During World War II she worked for The Civil Aeronautics Administration, stationed in Acoma, New Mexico where she met Wayne.

Vonnie was a devoted and loving mother who enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and cheering for her sports teams: the Conroe Tigers, Willis Wildkats and Houston Astros. Throughout her life,"Mimi" cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was an active member of The First United Methodist Church of Conroe, holding various volunteer positions while being active in the Methodist Women and helping in the establishment of The Metropolitan Daycare Center of Conroe. She was a longtime member of The Beacon Sunday School Class.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Metcalf Funeral Directors. Due to the current health situation, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Instead, a Memorial Service will be planned for later this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the American Diabetes Association are suggested.