Waldyn Joseph Benbenek (1929-2019) is now in the arms of our Lord. He was a proud and loving husband and father of six. He was preceded in death by his son Greg and two grandchildren. He will be missed by June his wife of 69 years, as well as 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was a devout Roman Catholic who loved to sing, laugh and pray. A retired Naval veteran, he took great pride in his Polish heritage and his professional accomplishments. His success is exemplified by his love of his family and faith, a love that his family feels not only for him but also for each other. He enjoyed singing and was often praised for his beautiful voice, and he instilled in his children this same love of music. Always leading by example, he showed that honesty, devotion, dedication and love are enough to lead a successful life. His laughter, love and voice will be missed but will live on in our memories.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-7PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2pm. He will be laid to rest at a later date.