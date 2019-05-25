Walter Don Davis, age 82, passed away on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. Don was born on January 15, 1937, to Charity Mae Rabb and Walter Don Davis, Sr. in Ruston, Louisiana. He attended Ruston High School, and later graduated from Louisiana Tech University where he studied Electrical Engineering. Don was blessed with an entrepreneurial gift. In 1972, he began Protect Controls where he worked as the Chief Executive Officer until his passing. In Don's spare time he enjoyed going to the ranch, hunting, and boating. Don was involved in the Conroe community, actively participating in the Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. Don's company, Protect Controls, Inc. is one of the largest employers in Conroe, Texas.

Don was a friend to many. Those close to him would likely say Don was sincere, ambitious, compassionate, and had a unique personality. He believed in living life to its fullest, and he did so every day. He changed many lives for the better during his lifetime.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Charity Mae Rabb and Walter Don Davis, Sr. Don is survived by his wife, Connie Taylor Davis; brother George Davis, and sister Chlotiel Phelps, Don's three children, Walter Don Davis III, Dorothy Shane Davis, and Tammy Lynn Clark; and their eight grandchildren, Nicholas Davis, Chris Davis, Derek Pettus, Sterling Shelly Pettus Scroggins, Michael Don Birchard, Hannah Clark Hayes, Ashley Clark Salinas, Stephen Hal Culli, his adopted son Paul Davis and his 3 sons, Paul Don, William and Joshua Davis, and Don's many blessed great grandchildren.

Don's "Celebration of Life" funeral services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 located at 801 Teas Rd., Conroe, TX 77303. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. which will be followed by the funeral and graveside service at 2:00 p.m.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com.