Walter Ellis Freeman Jr., 87, of Conroe Texas, passed away and went to be with our Lord on March 30, in Kingwood Texas.

Walter was born in Bryan, Texas to Walter Ellis Freeman Sr. & Dorothy Sally Freeman on December 10, 1932.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter Ellis Freeman Sr. & Dorothy Sally Freeman, brothers Wayne & Ernest Freeman & sister Carrie Ann Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Pat Freeman, brother Eugene Freeman, daughter Wanda Holmes & Dan Howard, daughter Dottie Johnston, son Wade Tilley & wife Connie, son Ellis Freeman & wife Anita, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren & 7 great-great grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, April 3 at Klein Memorial Park - Magnolia with the Reverend Mike Heuer, of Willis Cowboy Fellowship, officiating.

The Freeman family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses & staff of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.