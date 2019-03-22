Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter J. Shipp.

Walter J. Shipp Jr., age 92, of Brownwood, TX. passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Senior Care of Brownwood.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held March 30, 2019 at Holiday Shores #1 community building at 2:00PM.

He is survived by daughter, Donna Holdener of Willis, TX; son, Walter Craig Shipp of St. Martinville, LA; stepson, Bob Martin and wife Rita of Belleview, MI; stepson, Scott Martin and wife Wanda of Brownwood, TX. He is also survived by grandson, Jason Holdener of Conroe, TX and numerous other grandchildren and family members.

He was preceded in death by wife Alma G. Shipp 1982 and wife Annetta Rae Shipp 2018.

A special thanks to Scott and Wanda Martin for their unselfish love and attention given.