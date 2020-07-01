1/1
Wanda Petzold
Wanda Petzold

December 9, 1931 -

May 25, 2020

Wanda Petzold, 88, of Oroville California, passed away 5/25/2020. She was born in Quanah Texas on 12/9/1931. Wanda's family moved to California when she was five years old. They returned to Texas in 1946 when she was 14.

Wanda attended High School in Childress Texas and completed business collage in Wichita Falls. She worked as a secretary for law firms and natural gas companies in Amarillo Texas until 1969 when she moved her family to Houston where she worked until about 1981.

On 12/18/1981, Wanda married Albert Grover Petzold. Wanda and Al lived most of their married lives in Conroe Texas. Several years after becoming widowed, Wanda move to California to be close to family. She was a member of the First Christian Church and had a passion for her faith. She greatly enjoyed movies from the 30's, 40's and 50's. She was well read and enjoyed lively conversation.

Wanda was survived by her oldest son, Robert "Bobby" Ray Winkels, three grandsons, Jesse Ray Winkels, Chase Michael Winkels, and Clayton Wade Winkels, and three great grandsons. She also left behind many other family and friends. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements was held at 10 AM, 6/17/2020, at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer, Houston Texas.



Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 1 to Jul. 14, 2020.
