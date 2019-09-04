Wardell Donald Starling Jr., Age 67, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born in Bullard, Texas on December 16, 1951.

Wardell graduated from Fred Douglas High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Geography and Economics from Prairie View A&M University.

Wardell worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for 4 years after which he relocated to Texas and managed many restaurant chains. Wardell was baptized at the South Union Church of Christ on January 4, 1982 and was a faithful member.

On June 26, 1982 Wardell united in marriage to Anita Newsome Starling and to this union three children were born. He was a devoted husband and loving father who cared for all who came in his midst. He was kind, thoughtful, and very smart. He made everyone laugh and he would go out of his way to make you feel accepted and comfortable. He was such a loving individual who did not hesitate to offer anyone his very last. Wardell had a passion for sports, music, and cooking. He loved God and he loved meeting new people.

Wardell later worked for American General Life Insurance Company as an insurance agent and he retired after 20 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hezzie and Anna Witcher, Edgar and Lomie Starling, his parents, Wardell Starling Sr. and Verion Starling, and his sister, Novella Starling Williams.

He is survived by his wife Anita Newsome Starling of 37 years, his brother Tommy Starling (Yvonne Long-Starling), two sons and daughter, Wardell Donald Starling III (Ericka Starling) of Katy, Texas, Shaka Starling of Houston, Texas, and his daughter Roxanne Starling Hodges (Keith Hodges Jr.) of Conroe, Texas: three grandchildren, Emma Mo'Ne Hodges, Keith Hodges III, Sophia Elizabeth Starling, his niece, Shauna Williams Thomas (Stacey Thomas) and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation for Wardell will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:30pm-8:00pm at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45S, The Woodlands, TX 77384. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home.

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.

Proverbs 3:5-6