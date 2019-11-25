Warren Spillers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, went to join his heavenly father on November 21, 2019. Warren was born February 6, 1933, to parents Lee Roy and Bernice Spillers in Perkins, Oklahoma. Warren is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Spillers, his four sons, Richard Spillers of Florida, Anthony Spillers and wife, Bonnie, of Indiana, Gregory Spillers of Conroe, Russell Spillers and wife, Michelle, of The Woodlands, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Spillers and wife, Cathy, of Oklahoma, and brother-in-law, Ed Kuelzer, of Oklahoma. In each venture he attempted, Warren was an absolute success. His intelligence, acumen, and perseverance guided him to many accomplishments, especially in the business world. Warren moved to The Woodlands, Texas in 1979, where he was able to enjoy his love for business, golf and his golfing buddies, and sailing and snow skiing with his sons. Warren was a soft spoken gentleman who was loved by everyone he met, and will be dearly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Forest Park the Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 S on Saturday, December 7 at 11AM.