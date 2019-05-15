Warren William Delahoussaye, Jr., 69 passed away peacefully at his home on May 9th, 2019. He was born on October 20th, 1949 in Galveston, TX.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Johnson Delahoussaye, of Conroe TX and his son and his spouse Todd & Melanie Delahoussaye of Montgomery, TX and 3 granddaughters Lauren, Lexi and Linsey. He is also survived by one sister Pam Delahoussaye Sugden of Corvallis, OR, two brothers Larry Delahoussaye (Diane) of Byrdstown, TN and Michael Delahoussaye (Carole) of Lafayette, LA.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Warren Delahoussaye, Sr, and Jimmie Lake Delahoussaye of Broussard, LA.

Bill lived life to the fullest traveling all around the world with his work in the oil industry.

Some of Bill's greatest joys were becoming an Eagle Scout, hunting trips with his son Todd, spending time with family & friends, as well as entertaining people with his crawfish boils and barbecues.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Conley at MD Anderson for the gift of extended time and memories.