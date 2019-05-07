Waylon "Tractor" May passed away May 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Waylon May was born to Ronnie and Cindy May, June 16, 2005 in Tomball, TX. Waylon has resided in Montgomery his entire life. Waylon passed away from a battle with metastatic osteosarcoma. Waylon was born with a fishing rod in his hand. His love for hunting and fishing began at an early age along with his love for singing in his school choir and football at age 6. In little league football he earned the name "Tractor" by plowing through his opponents. Waylon didn't know a stranger and could make anyone laugh with his wittiness.

Waylon dreamed of working along side one of his brothers one day and having a family of his own with his fur babies. He was an old soul and knowledgeable beyond his years, but with a heart of a child.

Waylon is survived by his Father, Ronnie May; Mother, Cindy May; Brother and Sister-in-law, Dillon Dowdell and Rylei Williamson; Brother, Wes May; Sister, Kim Bailey; Grandparents, James and Donna Dowdell. His Uncles: Troy May, Jerry Stover, Pete Stover, George May, Wayne King, and Lucky Lawson. His Aunts: Angela May, Stephanie Stover, Rhonda Lawson, Rachel May, Margo Wiegand, and Laurie May. Cousins: Dallas May, Deborah Yount, Pat Yount, Hannah Yount, Taylor Yount, Max Stover, Elisabeth Stover, Sarah May, Heather May, Krystal May, Ashley Sylve, Justin Lawson, Levi Lawson, Joe Stover, and Emily Stover. God Parents John Herron and Tracy Herron; God Grandmother, "Granny"; and many, many close friends.

Waylon is preceded in death by grandparents, Jeffery "Paw Paw Smokey" Stover, Donald May, and Wanda May; and Uncle John Wiegand.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Tx. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at the New Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery following the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers the family is taking donations which will help to fight childhood cancer. All donations are made to Tractor Backers at First Financial Bank. Donations may be mailed to 14125 S Liberty St., Montgomery, TX 77316.

You are invited to leave written memorials for the family at www.shmfh.com.