Waymon Henry Day of Iola, Texas died February 16,2019. He was born December 18,1932 in Iola to the late Jonas J. Day and Bessie Irene Corley Day, also a sister Lois Driver precedes him. He is survived by a daughter Donna Day of Montgomery,Texas, sons:Dennis W. Day of Conroe,Tx.and Daryl R. Day of Montgomery,Texas, 4-Grandchildren,4-Great Grandchildren,sister Ruby Faye Day Yeager and husband Kenneth of Huntsvill,Texas,brother Jerry Day and wife Betty of Magnolia,Texas,Special Friend Kathryn Truehitt of Waco,Texas.Numerous other relatives survive.Graveside funeral will be 11:00 AM. Wednesday February 20,2019 at the Bedias Baptist Cemetery.Rev,Joe Gray Officiate. Southern Heritage Funeral Home of Bedias is in charge of arrangements