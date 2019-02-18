Waymon H. Day

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waymon H. Day.

Waymon Henry Day of Iola, Texas died February 16,2019. He was born December 18,1932 in Iola to the late Jonas J. Day and Bessie Irene Corley Day, also a sister Lois Driver precedes him. He is survived by a daughter Donna Day of Montgomery,Texas, sons:Dennis W. Day of Conroe,Tx.and Daryl R. Day of Montgomery,Texas, 4-Grandchildren,4-Great Grandchildren,sister Ruby Faye Day Yeager and husband Kenneth of Huntsvill,Texas,brother Jerry Day and wife Betty of Magnolia,Texas,Special Friend Kathryn Truehitt of Waco,Texas.Numerous other relatives survive.Graveside funeral will be 11:00 AM. Wednesday February 20,2019 at the Bedias Baptist Cemetery.Rev,Joe Gray Officiate. Southern Heritage Funeral Home of Bedias is in charge of arrangements


Published on yourconroenews.com from Feb. 18 to Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.