Wayne Carlton Hickman, 78, died at his home in Montgomery Texas on November 19, 2020.
Wayne was born in Borger, Texas on August 2, 1942, to Carl W. and Olene Weldon Hickman. He attended Phillips High School in Phillips, Texas, and Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Wayne proudly served his country as a hospital corpsman in the Navy. He later spent most of his career in pharmaceutical and medical sales. From "plop-plop, fizz-fizz, oh what a relief it is" to medical equipment, he covered it all.
Wayne was involved in (and President of) Rotary Club of Lake Conroe, Montgomery County Choral Society, April Sound Men's Club, and numerous other organizations. Children in Montgomery County may recognize him from his role as Chief Pick-em-up in the Auntie Litter Program in Conroe and Willis Schools. Wayne was an active member of the Beacon Class and the sanctuary choir at First Methodist Church Conroe.
Wayne loved music. He played guitar and sang in so many choirs, plays and choral societies that we can't list them all. "Rhinestone Cowboy", "Gloom, Despair and Agony on Me", and "Folsom Prison Blues," will forever be HIS songs. As his alias, Rock Bottom, he wowed the audiences with his version of " Peggy Sue" on many cruise ships. He was still waiting to "be discovered" late into his 60's. He had a beautiful, powerful baritone voice and loved singing at weddings, funerals, and church services. Basically, to anyone who would listen. And listen they did.
Wayne was one of a kind. He invented the phrase "no filter". He truly didn't have one! If you had gained some weight, or had a new pimple on your face, Wayne was going to ask you about it . Not really in a mean way....he just wanted to make sure you noticed it and that you knew he noticed it. You were always on your toes with Wayne.
He never met a stranger. He was notorious for striking up conversations with people who really didn't seem like they wanted to talk. He made them. You also didn't want to find yourself in front of him at the express lane at the grocery store. If you had more than 10 items in your cart, or your cart looked even remotely full, he would quietly count your items, then call you out in front of everyone. Wayne loved to make a scene. Another favorite activity of his was asking random strangers at Luby's if he could try a bite of their pie.
Sometimes when people become parents, in order to build confidence in children, they will " let them win" at games. Wayne was not a fan of this mentality. He would fight to the bitter end. Many games of Monopoly and Poker were played until the wee hours of the night. Wayne always won.
There was never a dull moment with him, even as he got older. He taught his grandkids inappropriate words and rhymes that they delighted in retelling to anyone who would listen. Imagine getting a call from your 3 year old's teacher at First Baptist Church School telling you that your son taught the class a new nursery rhyme: "I'm an old man and I live in a hut and if you don't like it you can kiss my butt".
Wayne loved life. He also loved Schlitz beer (or basically anything that was on sale), Johnny Walker Red, Jack Daniels, Blue Bell homemade vanilla ice cream with Hershey's chocolate syrup and pecans (his "medicine," as he called it), Nilla wafers dipped in peanut butter mixed with maple syrup (try it-it's amazing!), Snickers, Butterfingers, and Hershey bars. And don't forget DQ blizzards.
"Parrot Rescuer" is just another of Wayne's varied endeavors. He also greatly assisted the SPCA with feral cat control in April Sound as an unauthorized volunteer. We can't legally say anything more about this.
He was as loyal as they come. And he loved the Lord. His faith was always strong and he was never afraid to share it.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Doris Hickman, daughter Traci and husband Charlie Pyle of Brenham, son Chris and wife Amy Hickman of The Woodlands, stepdaughter Kathy and husband Gregg Blatt of Flower Mound, and stepson Mark and wife Rachel Terpstra of Hockley. He is also survived by grandchildren Perri, Paige, Jacob and Julianna Pyle, Jordan and Reese Hickman, Lauren and Reid Boyer and Brekke, Banks and Brandt Terpstra. He is also survived by his sister Alesia and husband Jerry Bryant of Laverne, Oklahoma and brother Clayton Spears of Amarillo.
In lieu of donations, please remember to spay and neuter your cats. Wayne would appreciate it!
A Memorial Service will be held at First Methodist Church Conroe, 4308 West Davis Street, Conroe, Texas at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24. Due to COVID, seating may be limited and there will be no reception. The service will be live-streamed starting at 10:30 AM. It can be viewed at fmconroe.org
. At the website there will be a little box that says "click here" to view the service for Wayne Hickman.