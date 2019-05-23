Wayne Howard Slater Jr. passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at age 94 at The Court in Round Rock surrounded by family. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

Howard was born Dec. 29, 1924 in Port Arthur, TX, the son of W.H. Slater Sr. and Oma McCombs Slater. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, serving in the Navy flying missions on a PBY seaplane while stationed in the Philippines during World War II. After military service, he enrolled at Texas Tech where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

He married his high school sweetheart, Ouida Nell Jones, and they were partners in life for 66 years and had two children, Wayne and Linda. For much of his career, he worked as an engineer and manager for Dupont.

Howard had a passion for golf and fishing, was a proud Mason, a member of the United Methodist Church and was never so happy as when he took his grandchildren to his cabin on Cow Creek near Port Arthur.

He and Ouida enjoyed playing golf at different courses in the U.S. and traveling to Europe and Asia. At home in Texas, friends remember him as a natty dresser with a wry sense of humor who was funny, engaging and kind.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ouida. He is survived by son Wayne Robert Slater and his wife Dianne Slater of Florence, TX and by daughter Linda Catherine Tow and her husband Rodney Tow of Texas City, TX. Proud grandfather of Todd Christopher Slater, Lauren Catherine Tow and Christopher Slater Tow and great grandfather of Gracie, Dylan and Theo Slater.

We celebrate his long, good journey through life and the joy that he will be reunited with his loving wife, Ouida, in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to The Encompass Cares Foundation, 6688 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1300, Dallas TX 75206, for hospice care specifying the gift in memory of Wayne Howard Slater Jr.

Funeral service for Wayne Howard Slater Jr. will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to service. Interment will take place following service at the Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.