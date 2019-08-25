Wayne Martin 72 years young passed away peacefully on August 23 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born in Akron, Ohio on March 21, 1947. He is proceed in death by his mother, Relda Boyd and her husband Martin N Ouzts; father, Thomas Martin. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Tina Martin; children, Ashley Freeman and husband Gayland freeman; Maranda Martin, Lisa Martin; stepchildren, Gary Wayne Nelson and wife Sarah, Maranda Mosson and son Juan Castro; 16 grand kids and 1 great granddaughter. Sisters, Judy Sighs and Beverly Tapper.

Wayne served in the United States Army where he earned numerous medals and awards and escorted Anne Margret and Bob Hope. Wayne was a Vietnam veteran and a lifelong member of the VFW hall post number 4709 in Conroe, TX.

Wayne was a well-known businessman in the area owning Wayne Martin masonry and built many churches, schools, fire stations and many public buildings. The business grew to be very prosperous before turning it over to Juan Castro to whom he called his son. Juan still runs the business now called JC masonry making Wayne very proud. Wayne was very active in the community and would help anyone in need.

Wayne had many hobbies including fishing, hunting and working on his farm in Centerville he built with his loving wife. Wayne loved a good party and being with all his friends. His most passionate hobby was gambling. Wayne was very successful in the nightclub business owning Take 5 and pictures.

Wayne was a very kind, loving, devotional man. The family would like you to join us to celebrate Wayne's life, the man, the myth, the legend.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Cashner funeral home in Conroe, TX. Visitation is from 9am to 10am funeral will follow with lunch provided after at the VFW hall in Conroe.

Tina and Ashley would like to give a special thanks to Teresa Jeffcoat, his sister in law whom he loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW post 4709 in Conroe in Wayne's honor.