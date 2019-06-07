Wilson Eugene (W.E.) Owens, a sixth generation Texan, was born on August 19, 1928 in Tanglewood, Texas. He was called to his next ministry on June 06, 2019 at his home in Willis, Texas at the young, old age of 90.

W.E. was born the youngest of five boys to George and Evie Owens. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, where he proudly served as a Radar Chief in Germany and on the Baltic Sea.

As an ordained minister, his proudest moments were those of his long years of selfless service as a Volunteer Chaplain in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice ministering to men incarcerated within the T.D.C.J. Many men came to know the Lord as a result of his tireless efforts on the Lords behalf.

W.E. had a heart for those who were down and out. He loved the unloved and was at his happiest when he was in service to those who felt hopeless and alone.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Darlene Owens Kurchak and granddaughter Valerie Wolff.

He leaves behind his sweet wife of 38 years, Lena Marchese Owens, sons Kenneth E. Savoy-Owens, Charles Owens, and wife Christina Owens, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Monday, June, 10, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00am.

Graveside services will be held at the Hugh Wilson Cemetery in Tanglewood, Texas on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family would prefer a donation to the s Project be made in his name. Please go to:

