Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Lynn Dunn Treacy.

After several days surrounded by sisters and caregivers, Wendy Lynn Dunn Treacy (64) born May 15, 1954 in Pasadena, California, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas.

She graduated from Sharpstown High School (1972) and earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Houston. Wendy loved children and pets. She taught for a brief period of time at the Greek Orthodox School and tutored juvenile delinquent children while living in Florida. As her ability to teach faded her love for pets turned into her starting her own pet sitting business. Everyone in the Lighthouse Point neighborhood knew Wendy and her collie dog, Murphy. Wendy was extremely talented in being creative in teaching kids and promoting her pet sitting business. She was a loving wife, daughter and sister.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Fred B. and Joan A. Dunn, husband, Patrick J. Treacy, brother-in-law, Glenn M. Schlather. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy L. Schlather and Debbie L. Dunn Cummings and husband R.E. Morris and cousin Chris Carrington and wife,

Liz and children.

Her family would like to thank her hospice nurse, Lauren and all her personal caretakers for the wonderful care they gave Wendy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of your choice to any , or Animal Rescue/Adoption Charity.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Wendy Lynn Dunn Treacy will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00pm.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com