William Anthony Guy, 56, of Groveton, Texas, gained his wings and went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019. He was taken from us way too soon. He will be remembered by so many as a kind and dedicated husband that possessed unconditional love and support to his wife, Dani, a father that had such deep love for his children and step- children, a genuine friend that you could trust and count on, and an employee that was compassionate and dedicated to what he loved to do.

Tony was born on September 26, 1962 in New Iberia, Louisiana to William (Bill) Guy and Judith Vaughn Guy. He was a beloved big brother to Greg, whom he shared such a special bond with. Greg had passed away early in Tony's life from Leukemia.

He graduated from Northbrook High School in Spring Branch, Houston, Texas in 1980. He attended The University of Houston Class #58 and the Police Academy earning his Peace Officer Certification in 1989 and his Master Peace Officer Certification in 2010. He then started his journey in law enforcement as a Harris County Constable PCT 4. Hard working and dedication came natural to him. He always pushed forward, accepting any challenges without hesitation, no matter how difficult that battle was. His years continued in gaining knowledge and experience, but no matter where he was, he left his mark and people remember Tony Guy. Whether it be Patton Village Police Dept. (1993), Montgomery County Constable PCT 4 (1993-2000), Spring ISD Police Dept. (2000-2006), or his time spent on Lake Conroe as a Lake Patrol Unit with Montgomery County Constable PCT (2010-2017). This is where a position became a passion and dedication for helping so many on the lake. He put everything he had in making sure with his team, that they would do everything they could to keep the people safe while spending their time on Lake Conroe. He became a part of the Dive Team and spent countless hours and days conducting search and rescue for loved ones. Day or night, freezing cold waters, or terrible weather conditions, he was out there on a mission to help bring much needed closure to a loved one's family. It was a passion that he was proud of and he was there to help and serve his community. Even if it was conducting boat safety checks, patrolling, helping stranded boaters, or if he just was there to check on you and say a quick hello, it all came from his heart and love of his work. The 11 years he spent on Lake Conroe were good to him. Tony was such a unique being. Hard working and dedication was a natural trait. He also spent time working in Trinity County, Polk County, Sweeny ISD, Corrigan Police Dept, Jamaica Beach Police Dept., and a special relationship working with Police Motor Escorts..... No matter where he was he gave his all and pushed forward in succeeding. In this 30 years in law enforcement there is so many hours of training, classes, certifications, but most of all he worked harder than anyone. He was that first one there, last one out type of person, and he did because he wanted to, not because he had to.

He never met a stranger and made a strong impact on many lives. His generous spirit and genuine love for people and animals was overflowing. If you knew him, then you felt his love and witnessed a truly great man that was dedicated to his family and did everything possible to provide and to make sure that they were always taken care of. With the love and happiness of his job on the lake, he always was thankful to God. It was when he met the love of his life, Dani, and he knew that God had brought them together. He knew they needed one another. Their love for one another was like no other love experienced. He gave her his whole heart and the love they shared had no boundaries. He absolutely adored her three daughters and claimed them as his own, and they loved him back just the same. In 2017, he took a chance and they moved to Groveton, Texas. A change of scenery and living the country life, that he never dreamed he would come to love so much. With Dani, it didn't matter what his address was, as long as they were together, that is all that mattered to him. 6 plus years spent together were filled with so many special memories with family and friends, but their journey together ended way too soon. His unconditional love and sacrifices he gave to his family will forever be a mark in his legacy. He will be so missed by his family, friends, and the ones he worked with throughout his career.

Tony is a man that has made such an impact on many with his love, dedication, selfless acts, courage, and strength. He will never be forgotten...

He is survived by his wife Danielle King, sons Tom Church, Christopher Guy, Matthew Guy, step daughters Alicia Norris, Kaitlynn Norris, Ashlyn Norris, step son in law Cameron Norvell and numerous family and friends.

Preceded in death by his father William (Bill) Guy, Mother Judith Vaughn Guy, brother Gregory Guy, grandfather Woodrow Vaughn, g randmother Maxine Vaughn Myers, step grandmother Freda Vaughn, aunt Katherine Vaughn, uncles Roger Vaughn, Ray Myers, & Reece Myers.

Please join us to celebrate this great man's life! A Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, April 4 from 3-5 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, with a Memorial Service conducted by Judge Wayne Mack starting at 5 PM.

