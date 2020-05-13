William Barton (Bart) Massey, 87 of Conroe passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born April 19, 1933 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Field and Virginia Massey. He served in the United States Army and attended Bowie High School where he was a High School All American in Football and an All-State Basketball player. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Texas Tech University where he received honorable mention All-American in Football and received his Master's Degree from North Texas State University. Bart spent 54 years in education as a football coach at Aldine Senior High School, S.F.A. High School in Bryan, Bowie High School and Texas Tech. He was an assistant principal at Eisenhower High School and an executive principal at Conroe High School. Bart was a Texas Grid-Iron Legend, was a member of the Greater Houston Football Association Hall of Honor and served on the Board of Directors of Texas High School Coaches Association. Bart enjoyed playing golf, building and operating radio flyers, woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel William and Virginia Wall Flournoy and brother, Calvin Massey. William is survived by his loving wife of 63 and half years, Kay, his children Chris Massey and wife DeDe and Julie Casteel and husband Brian; grandchildren Lindsay Taylor Zinser (Adam), Chad Ryan Casteel, Emily Karen Hopping (Tate), Matthew David Baucom, Stephanie Danette Rainer (Clayton), Great grandchildren Dallen Matthew Baucom, Brooklyn Nicole Baucom, Emory Grace McGee, Easton Wayne Rainer, and Creek Caldwell Hopping, sister Mary Alice Tonn, brother Larry Dale Flournoy, niece and nephews, Amanda Nicole Orrell (Scott), Phillip Lawrence Flournoy, Heather Alice Marie Tonn, and Caleb William Andrew Tonn (Elaine). Bart and Kay are members of the Conroe Church of Christ. A memorial service is planned for a later date.