William (Bill) Ellis Earthman 1939-2019

Bill Earthman, a lifelong resident of Conroe, passed peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 80. An icon in the car business, Bill worked at Buckalew Chevrolet for more than 40 years, where his gift of gab entertained loyal customers for many years. During his tenure as a salesman, he was renowned for selling to generations of Montgomery County families and receiving many sales awards. He was beloved for his outgoing, jovial, teasing manner. Bill's uncanny ability for telling jokes and weaving a great story leaves family and friends with rich memories. He was no stranger to colloquial expressions, which he could recall at a moment's notice. He's likely beaming down on us saying "I haven't seen some of you since Moby Dick was a minnow."

Being one who enjoyed the outdoors, Bill cherished sharing the bounty of his garden with family and friends. His love of gardening spilled over into a love of cooking. His expertise with a barbecue pit was well known. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, attending car shows and watching football. Bill loved his alma mater, Conroe High School, serving as a spirit booster for the football team under Coach Buddy Moorehead. He was a member of the San Jacinto Masonic Lodge # 106 A.F.A.M.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, Noma Inez (Tiny) and Willoughby Emmett (Bill) Earthman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret; daughter Stephanie Baird and husband David; son Wade Earthman and wife Kim; daughter Brooke Hanna and husband Jon; stepson Fred Strahlman Jr. and wife Angela; stepdaughter Cathy Reeves; grandchildren Alexis, Lake, and Anabelle Earthman; Jack and Andrew Hanna; B.J. Johnson; Brandon Johnson and wife Carrie; Bethany Bullock and husband Adam; Rachel Duncan and husband Michael; Sahra and Morgan Strahlman; Great Grandchildren Sophia Earthman; Chloe and Gracie Johnson; Colten and Shelbie Bullock; and Samantha and Jaxson Duncan. Bill is also survived by his sister Nancy Bergstrom; sister Lollie Duroy and husband Raymond; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Willis, Texas - visitation will take place Monday, April 1st 6-8 p.m.; the funeral will be held Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.