On Monday, May 27, 2019, William Riggs of Montgomery, Texas passed away in Arequipa, Peru at age 81.

William was born on October 9, 1937 in Luling, Texas to A.J. and Elsie Riggs. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in geology from the University of Texas El Paso in 1960, and enjoyed a long and rewarding career in minerals processing until his passing. With his wife, Anna Winningham Riggs, he raised two daughters, Allison and Adriane, and one son, Stephen.

William loved football and was a team member of the 1957 UTEP Miners that earned an appearance to the Sun Bowl. He was also a life-long hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed hunting with close friends all over the United States and fishing in Matagorda Bay. He was known for his love of God, family, and country, and for the incredible stories he told about his international travels.

William was preceded in death by his father, A.J., and his mother, Elsie, and his wife Anna. He is survived by two daughters, Allison Riggs Small and her husband Brad, and Adriane Riggs Lakin and her husband Phil Jr.; son Stephen Eric Riggs and his wife Haley; grandchildren, Sarai Small Smith and her husband Scott, Christopher Small and his wife Brigid, Brooks Lakin, Alex Lakin, Cooper Lakin, and Anna Claire Riggs; great granddaughter Mary Allison Small, and great grandson Declan Small.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, TX at 2:00 pm with Brad Small and Steve Yates officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Charles Andress, Peter Buenz, Mark Davis, Mike McDonald, Don Jensen, Dee Van Schoick, and John Bodtmann.

Donations in William's honor can be made online at www.mountainchild.org, designated to Sarai and Scott Smith or the general fund using the "donate" tab, or by check to The Footstool Project, 16965 Pine Lane, Parker, CO 80134. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com