After what William described as a life filled with blessings, he departed to spend eternity with his heavenly Father on Sunday, May 24 at his home in Montgomery, Texas. He was born in Kilgore, Texas and grew up in New Iberia, Louisiana. He loved his country and served in the United States 4 th Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a 50-plus-year career in the oilfield service industry, in which he was vice-president of manufacturing for Drilco, a division of Smith International, president of Oncor Corporation, president and C.E.O. of Prideco, and executive vice-president of Grant Prideco. He was a member of NOMADS, IADC, API and various other industry associations. William enjoyed God's creations while traveling the world, which he did in his career and after retirement on cruises and trips with Betty. He also loved boating and fishing. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn, of 49 years; his parents, Gilbert P. and Pluma Chunn; siblings; L.P. (Blackie) Chunn, Nancy Chunn, Jerry Chunn, and Patricia Doubek; grandson, Hunter Chunn, and granddaughter, Lynde Chunn. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty of 15 years; sons; Billy Chunn and wife, Jo Ann; Glenn Chunn and wife, Nora; Terry Chunn and wife, Tracy; Gary Chunn and wife, Penny; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and step-children: Bobby Barton and wife, Debbie; Teresa Barton; Debbie Jones and husband, Sean; and Trini Greenwood and husband, Corey; as well as many other relatives and friends. A special thank you to William's doctors, Dr. Laningham and Dr. Vaidya, who provided exceptional care. William loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, friends, and country. Pastor J. Gross and Pastor Cary Smith will be officiating the services. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe. The memorial service will be at West Conroe Baptist Church, 1855 Longmire Road, Conroe, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, followed by a burial in Garden Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the West Conroe Church benevolent fund.