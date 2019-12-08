William Gordon Riddoch of Conroe, Texas passed away on December 6th 2019 at the age of 85. Bill was born to Carol and Gordon Riddoch in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 20th, 1934. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School(Palmer), the University of Colorado in Boulder, and the Denver University College of Law. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, Bill joined Shell Oil company. His assignments with Shell were in Oklahoma City, Denver, New York City, London England, and Houston. He retired from Shell in 1997 as Senior Counsel. Bill and his loving wife Ann of 57 years made their retirement home in Conroe, TX. Bill was predeceased by his daughter Stacy Martin and his brother-in-law James Doig. He is survived by his wife Ann, his son Mark, and his grandson Eddie Martin.