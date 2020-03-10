William Eldridge Gates of Willis, Texas passed away at home with his family, on March 9, 2020. Bill was born on March 27, 1945 to William and Bonnie Gates in Fort Worth, Texas, but lived most of his life in Montgomery County. Bill was a Master Electrician and worked in the trade until his retirement in 2010.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children Van Parker and wife Mickie of Point Blank, TX, Phyllis Parker of Virginia, Alan Parker and wife Karina of Joshua, TX, Billye Gates and husband Kris Betcher of Willis, TX and Brandi Carrico and husband Ryan, of Manvel, TX, grandchildren Jacqueline Nicole Kelly, Christian Betcher, Kodey Betcher, and Samuel Parker, great-grandchild John Louis Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Jeremy W. Atkins.

Bill was a hardworking man his whole life and was loved by many. His memory will always be honored. The family will hold a private celebration of his life.