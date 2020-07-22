passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1954 in Washington, PA, where he went to school. He served in the US Army for three years. In his younger years, he worked in the auto industry painting and doing body work. Later in life, he worked as a hydraulic engineer and traveled the world for work. He was always working on something and was good at many things.

He loved playing music with his family and friends and always stuck with the guitar until the end. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He was a man of faith and loved God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Betty Yeager, and his brother, Sam Yeager. His wife, Cindy, passed away with him in the same accident. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Yeager and husband Jorge Martinez; son, Bill Yeager Jr and wife Amanda; step children, Dacia Lewis, Bridget Howard and Kevin Sulpizio; his and Cindy's many grandchildren; siblings, Donald Yeager, Debra Yeager, Mike Yeager and wife Nina and Greg Yeager and wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Jennina Yeager; and his aunts and uncles, Nancy Kisner, Sam Hayden and Kenny Yeager.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Eickenhorst Funeral Services, 1712 N. Frazier, Suite 115, Conroe, TX 77301.

Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com