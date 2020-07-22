1/1
William H. Yeager
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1954 in Washington, PA, where he went to school. He served in the US Army for three years. In his younger years, he worked in the auto industry painting and doing body work. Later in life, he worked as a hydraulic engineer and traveled the world for work. He was always working on something and was good at many things.

He loved playing music with his family and friends and always stuck with the guitar until the end. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He was a man of faith and loved God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Betty Yeager, and his brother, Sam Yeager. His wife, Cindy, passed away with him in the same accident. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Yeager and husband Jorge Martinez; son, Bill Yeager Jr and wife Amanda; step children, Dacia Lewis, Bridget Howard and Kevin Sulpizio; his and Cindy's many grandchildren; siblings, Donald Yeager, Debra Yeager, Mike Yeager and wife Nina and Greg Yeager and wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Jennina Yeager; and his aunts and uncles, Nancy Kisner, Sam Hayden and Kenny Yeager.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Eickenhorst Funeral Services, 1712 N. Frazier, Suite 115, Conroe, TX 77301.

Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 22 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eickenhorst Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eickenhorst Funeral Services
1712 North Frazier Ste. 115
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 788-1145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved