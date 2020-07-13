William Joseph Malek was born on August 25th, 1935, in Taiton, Texas to Edna Crist Malek and Ben Malek, Sr. Bill began his new life with our Lord on July 11th, 2020, at the age of 84 years and 320 days. Bill met the love of his life, Laveta Ann Hoffart Malek at a Christmas CYO dance while he was on military leave. They were soon joined in Holy Matrimony at Christ the King Catholic Church on June 8th, 1957 and were married 63 years. They raised their four children in Dallas and Spring, Texas before retiring to their Plantersville family roots in 1998. Here they enjoyed teaching their children and grandchildren about "God's Country", constructing their home, working the land with their tractors, making wine, and becoming closer to the Lord and each other.

Bill joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953, where he received special training in electronics and high recognition for his ability as a marksman. After military service, Bill worked for Texas Instruments and then began a career with Pipefitters Local 211. Before retiring, he trained into an exclusive group of individuals certified to inspect piping and equipment installed in military and commercial nuclear applications.

Bill has a legacy of service in the communities and parishes where he lived. With Laveta, they led and participated in many activities at St Mary's including multiple projects during the Church renovations. Among these were replicating the original canopies for the altars of Saints Mary and Joseph and construction of the choir loft railing. Bill served as a Sacristan and together they ministered to the home-bound and led wake services for many fellow parishioners.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers Bob, Benny and Victor Malek, and granddaughter Amber Podraza. He is survived by his sister Diane Wright and brothers Tom and Jerry Malek.

Bill is also survived by the children he adored, Verena Malek Podraza and husband Norman, Denise Malek Bielamowicz and husband Anthony, Steve Malek and wife Gloria, Brant Malek and wife Angie, in addition to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Laveta is especially grateful to everyone who helped with Bill's care, especially Diane Wright and Cathy Burzynski.

Services for the celebration of Bill's life will begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00am with the recitation of the Rosary, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Plantersville, Texas. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at St Mary's Cemetery. You may leave written condolences on our website at www.shmfh.com.