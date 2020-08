Or Copy this URL to Share

William Landrum Young 45, born in Conroe,TX December 25,1974 gone but, never forgotten. William will be missed by many. William packed up his saddle and bade us farewell as he moved to his new home on July 26,2020. Visitation, Friday 1-6 pm @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service, Saturday 10:30am @ Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Montgomery,TX. Pastor DeAndre Manning, eulogist & officiant.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store