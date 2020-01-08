William Neal Klawinsky, known as Neal by friends and family, passed peacefully at his home in Willis, TX on January 1, 2020. Born on August 30, 1948 to parents, Stash Walter Klawinsky and Mildred Pratt Klawinsky in Conroe, TX, Neal resided most of his life in Montgomery County, Texas. He attended Willis Independent School District grades K-12. While attending Willis High School, he participated in the band where he played trumpet throughout his attendance - even playing with the Drum and Bugle Corp. Neal continued his education at the nearby Sam Houston State University.

Neal worked as a maintenance technician and supervisor at Louisiana Pacific and Georgia Pacific for 33 years. There he could repair almost any machine. He was industrious and engineering. His talent and skills molded him into an employee who could solve problems and fix machines that others couldn't. His affable personality and bright smile endeared him to others, which led to enduring, genuine, lifelong friendships. It was one of these friendships that introduced him to his wife, Imogene Stowe Klawinsky.

December 1, 1974, Neal married Imogene Klawinsky and her two children, Jerry Richard Stanford, Jr. and Gail Ann Collins. The two spent many years traveling around the United States exploring new places. Neal was devoted to Imogene and meticulously cared for her in her last years of life. Neal can be described as a genuinely good man. Like the good guys in the westerns that he loved, he was a gentleman; loyal, reliable and authentic. Like the Nascar drivers he watched, he enjoyed going fast, but also liked fishing, cooking and reading. Outside of these hobbies, he loved spending time with his family and valued those moments and memories. He also found joy in fellowshipping with his brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall.

Neal is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Stowe Klawinsky; parents, Stash Walter Klawinsky and Mildred Pratt Klawinsky; and brother, Stanley Klawinsky. He is survived by Jerry Richard Stanford, Jr. and his partner, Sandra Montez; Gail Ann Collins and her spouse, Frank Collins; grandchildren Tiffany Noviski Neufeld and her husband, Matthew Neufeld; Logan Hoffman, Jordan Montez, Trey Stanford, Alannah Montez, and Kayla Montez; great-grandchild, Lylah Haines; nephew Stanley Klawinsky and his wife, Leigh Anne Klawinsky; niece Cheryl Wilson and her husband, Lonnie Wilson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis on Friday, January 10th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The memorial service will be on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00am. Interment will follow at the Old Waverly Cemetery at 1:30pm. Pallbearers will be Frank Collins, Logan Hoffman, Mark Malloy, Matthew Neufeld, Lonnie Wilson, and Zachary Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and . Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com.