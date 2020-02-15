William Randall McDaniel, age 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 13th at home after a long and courageously fought battle with ALS.

Randy leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Elizabeth; daughters, Rachel (Seth) and Allison (Ian); sister, Diane Corley; brother Garry McDaniel in addition to a whole host of dear sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, coworkers, caregivers, and pups Hurley and Shiloh (he doesn't claim the cats).

He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Colonel H.B. McDaniel and Bill Shropshire.

Born April 9, 1955 in San Antonio, Randy spent his early childhood years crawdad fishing and exploring in Austin, Texas, touring old military fortifications and battlefields around their home in Chaumont, France, and throwing snowballs at passing cars on the autobahn when the family was stationed in Rhein-Main, Germany. After returning stateside in 1965, he moved with his family to Homestead, Florida; Dover, Delaware; Altus, Oklahoma; and Rapid City, South Dakota, where he graduated from high school.

After graduating high school, Randy enrolled in South Dakota State University where he majored in and received a bachelor's degree in History. During college, he participated in ROTC and was a member of the Pershing Rifles, Company K-2, a military-oriented fraternal organization where he competed in military drill and ceremony competitions. The company received the "Best Company" distinction during his years of participation.

Randy enjoyed his time in the Air Force. During missile duty, he spent his time watching French-Canadian television and studying during his down time in the silo (there was a lot of down time) before moving to California to attend navigator training. While in California, Randy received his peace officer license and served as a reserve officer. In 1981, while still in the Air Force, Randy applied for Austin Police Department and went through the required testing. While waiting for the academy to start, his cousin Dennis encouraged him to apply to the DPS Academy instead.

In 1982, Randy moved to Palestine, Texas after graduating top in his class from the DPS Academy for his first assignment. It was here during a stop for coffee that he met his wife and love of his life, Elizabeth. After a whirlwind romance involving MTV, popcorn, and walks among the dogwoods, Randy and Elizabeth married on June 21, 1985. Working for the DPS allowed the family the opportunity to move around the great state of Texas, including memorable times in Borger, Palestine (once again), Midland, Whitehouse, and Buda before finally settling in Conroe in 2004 to serve as Chief Deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office until he retired in December 2016.

Randy worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety from which he retired as a Highway Patrol Captain, a position he held from 1998 to 2005. From 1992 to 1998 he held the rank of Lieutenant and from 1987 to 1992 the rank of Sergeant. He worked as a Highway Patrol Trooper from 1982 to 1987. He also served in the United States Air Force as a Captain from 1976 to 1982.

During his distinguished career, Randy received the Texas Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Division Chief's Award for Excellence, the Regional Commander's Award, the Outstanding Recruit Award, and the Chief Deputy of the Year Award. At the Southern Police Institute he was recognized as a Dean's Scholar. While serving in the United States Air Force, he received the USAF Commendation Medal, USAF Humanitarian Service Medal, and the 15th Air Force Combat Crew Excellence Award. Randy served as Director & Assistant Director for the Office of Emergency Management for Montgomery County. He also traveled to China through an officer exchange program. Throughout his career, Randy received numerous other awards and recognitions. As a civilian, he was recognized as one of the Outstanding Young Men of America. He served two terms on the city council in Whitehouse, Texas and one term on the April Sound POA board.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Randy received his Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University and a Master in Counseling and Guidance from the University of North Dakota. He graduated from the 210th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and the 87th Administrative Officer's Course for the Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Kentucky. He completed the Senior Management Development Course for the Texas Governor's Center for Management Development in Austin. He was a graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and Air Force Squadron Officer's School.

In 2013, Randy was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. While never understanding why he was stricken with this disease, his strength and courage allowed him to accept his diagnosis. He continued working for several years because he was not one to give up on anything and wanted to keep doing what he loved. He would be proud for you to know that the last time he had to qualify for firearms training, he outshot the Sheriff even though he was having to shoot left-handed (he was a righty).

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19th from 5-7:30pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20th at 10am at First Baptist Church Conroe with entombment immediately following at Garden Park Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit cashnerconroe.com