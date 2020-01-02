William Robinson "Bill" Wade, 73, of Montgomery, TX passed away on December 16, 2019 after a multi-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer.

Born in Freeport, TX on August 26, 1946 to Mary Louis Chatham and Howard Martin Wade, Bill was the youngest of three children. An accomplished golfer, Bill became the youngest ever Texas Junior golf champion at the age of 14. Bill attended Texas A&M University on a golf scholarship and during his senior season, captained the team to the 1969 Southwest Conference Championship. Bill received a BS in Business Administration and spent the majority of his career in the golf industry as well as stints in oil and gas sales.

In May of 1979, Bill attended a party where he met the love of his life, Michelle Rose Kazay. Within 3 months they were engaged and on June 7, 1980 they married. Bill and Michelle lived happily together for nearly 40 years until the time of his death, raising three lovely daughters along the way. Bill was a dedicated father who devoted much of his time to supporting his daughters in their various activities; he loved taking them to their sporting competitions including swimming, volleyball and barrel racing.

Bill was a lifelong Aggie, steadfast in his support and always exhibiting the Aggie Spirit. Bill, Michelle and their daughters often attended football games, muster and various other Aggie traditions.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Michelle, his daughter Courtney, and her husband Timothy Watson, of Houston; his daughter Brittany Wade, of Montgomery; his daughter Chelsea, and her husband Daniel Adams, of Houston; his son William Wade Jr., of New Orleans; his sister Irene Wade, of Conroe; his sister Jane, and her husband William Hill, of Teague; and his seven grandchildren: Brandon, Taylor, Cameron, Carter, Braelyn, Christopher and Carsyn. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Traci Wade Simmons.

A memorial Mass will be held on January 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 C. R. 205, Plantersville, TX 77363. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org