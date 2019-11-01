William Stanley Hill, Jr., 71 of Willis passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home with burial to follow in Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until services begin on Monday. Bill was born August 23, 1948 in Alice, Texas to William Stanley, Sr. and Olene (Blair) Hill. He was raised in Tyler, graduating from Tyler High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Bill was a dedicated Christian; he was baptized on Super Bowl Sunday in 1985 and was a long time member of the Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas. He was also a member of the San Jacinto Masonic Lodge #106. Bill was a loyal friend, avid fisherman and hunter who loved his Houston Astros. He loved his family and would light up at the sight of his grandkids. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Wyatt. He leaves behind his loving wife Linda Hill, daughter Allison Babin, sons Steven Hill and wife Jamee, Wesley Hill and husband Ben, and Bobby Powell and wife Renee, stepson Jeff McNemar and wife Kelly, grandchildren Savanna Hill, Tanner Babin, Laurel Powell, Aaron Powell, Maggie McNemar, and Adley McNemar, sister Maryanne Bachle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.