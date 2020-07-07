William Guy Shafer of Conroe, TX, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 76. William was born to parents Robert Lee and Irene Elizabeth Shafer, on October 7, 1943 in Warrenton, VA. William served in the United States military as an Army Sergeant. He loved to fish and hunt with his family and friends. His passion was painting and air brushing all types of vehicles, and for the past 5 months he was painting his own fishing lures.

William is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Viola Lynn Shafer; brother Johnny; sisters Janet and Joanie; daughter; Angel Michelle and husband Rudy Rene Avila; and son William Lee Shafer. Grandchildren, Joshua Matthew Autrey and Prosper Ki Shafer.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 W, Willis, TX. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. Burial will be Friday, July 10 at 9:45am at Houston National Cemetery. Officiating is Matt Rule. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.