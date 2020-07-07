1/1
William Shafer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Guy Shafer of Conroe, TX, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 76. William was born to parents Robert Lee and Irene Elizabeth Shafer, on October 7, 1943 in Warrenton, VA. William served in the United States military as an Army Sergeant. He loved to fish and hunt with his family and friends. His passion was painting and air brushing all types of vehicles, and for the past 5 months he was painting his own fishing lures.

William is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Viola Lynn Shafer; brother Johnny; sisters Janet and Joanie; daughter; Angel Michelle and husband Rudy Rene Avila; and son William Lee Shafer. Grandchildren, Joshua Matthew Autrey and Prosper Ki Shafer.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 W, Willis, TX. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. Burial will be Friday, July 10 at 9:45am at Houston National Cemetery. Officiating is Matt Rule. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 7 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
09:45 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
(936) 890-0454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved