On March 27, 2019, Dr. William Waidhofer, 67, of Willis, Texas, left his earthly body to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, four months after being diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Born February 15, 1952 in Bryan, Texas to Jean and Larry Waidhofer, Bill was the oldest of three siblings. The family moved to Houston and Bill attended Houston area schools, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Texas, his medical degree from UTMB Galveston, and his dermatology residency training from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

In 1980, Bill opened his solo dermatology practice in northwest Houston. His dedication to his patients and his profession was truly a gift to others. Despite knowing his days were numbered, he was treating patients at his office just ten days before he was bedridden.

Intelligent, athletic and able to talk to anyone about anything, Bill was as original as they come. He took fashion cues from no one, lived and enjoyed life on his own terms, and answered to no one. He had a keen wit and was always ready with a humorous comment. He was a loving husband to Martha for 39 years. He was a devoted "fun dad" to his children. He was a faithful member of Conroe Bible Church for 29 years, serving as Head Usher for 20 years and working with youth groups for 29 years. He loved his Corinthian Point/Lake Conroe community, where he designed and built their dream home and lived for 34 years. He enjoyed waterskiing, exercising, boating activities, dancing, watching sunsets, and working on house projects.

Bill was a good steward with all God had given him and a steadfast example of living faithfully. His unwavering faith enabled him to accept his illness with grace and gave him peace in his last days. Bill knew with all certainty that he would be reunited with his loved ones in Heaven.

Bill is survived by his wife Martha; four children: Amanda Pettitt (husband Alex), Larry, Deniece, and Will Waidhofer; grandchildren: Lainey and Lexi Pettitt; brother, Mike Waidhofer (wife Carolyn); sister, Cindy Richert; in-laws, Jane and Wallace Shook; nieces and nephews: Bryan, Cole, Evan Waidhofer; JoAnn Bradford (husband Scott); Katie Richert; Austin (wife Ruthie) and Marissa Reyna; Brandon Summers; Amy, Kelly and Katherine McMahan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Conroe Bible Church, 4491 Interstate 45N, Conroe, Texas. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to Conroe Bible Church or a .

" Well done, my good and faithful servant. " (Matthew 25:21)