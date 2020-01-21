William Baker Wood, II went to his eternal home January 20, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. He was born March 22, 1938 in Houston, Texas to William Baker Wood and Lockett Waters Wood. After spending his boyhood in Montgomery, he attended San Marcos Military Academy. He kept up with his Academy friends and they will miss him at their annual Super Bowl Reunion. He returned to Conroe, graduating from Conroe High School. He later married Janice Haferkamp, his high school sweetheart, at First Baptist Church in Conroe. He remained an active member in the church for years.

After graduating from Texas A & M in 1961 he and Janice moved to Conroe. Following his entrepreneurial spirit, they opened CTR. He served on the board of ARDI, which provided insurance for rental companies. He was a long time member of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Conroe, continuing to serve on the Board when it became First Financial Bank. Billy also served on the board of The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District.

Billy enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the Frenchman Place, his family's ranch. He was devoted to wildlife and land management and the preservation of native Texas grasses. He received many accolades for these efforts. Billy was also an avid pilot and loved flying his friends and family across the country.

Billy is preceded in death by his mother and father and his sister, Cherrie Lou Wood. In addition to Janice, Billy is survived by his daughter Lockett Wrench and her husband Randy, his son, William and his wife, Elizabeth and his two grandchildren Alexandra Ophelia Wood and William Baker Wood, IV.

There will be a visitation Thursday, January 23 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe. A Celebration of Billy's Life will take place on Friday, January 24, 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church - Conroe. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a charitable contribution to First Baptist Church Conroe, 600 Main Street, Conroe, Texas 77301.

