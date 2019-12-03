William Samuel "Bill" Zdunkawicz Sr., age 92, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019. William was born October 4, 1927 to Sam and Anna Zdunkawicz in Orchard, Texas.

Bill was in the U.S Navy and served in the Korean War. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 45 years. In that time he Eucharistic Minister, usher and lector. He was a 4th degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Past Faithful Navigator, part of the Exemplor team and a Senior Leader of Boy Scouts of America.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gene and Jim Zdunkawicz, sister Gladys Hammermiller and his children William "Bill" Zdunkawicz, Jr. and Mary Regina Zdunkawicz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Judy Zdunkawicz, son Pat Zdunkawics and wife Rhonda of Bryan, and daughter Carol Zdunkawicz of Montgomery. 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends are also left to treasure his memory.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White oak Terrace Conroe, Texas, 77304. A funeral mass will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77301 . Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas.