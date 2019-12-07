Wilma Faye Patchett Doty

Wilma Faye Patchett Doty passed away in Huntsville, Texas, on November 2, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a good wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved and respected and will be greatly missed.

Wilma, and her husband Bill Doty, who passed in December 2014, shared a loving marriage of 67 years. She is survived by their children: Sara Bruhn of Huntsville and her husband Rick Bruhn; Faye Maxwell of Austin and her husband Jim Maxwell; Stan Doty of Los Altos, California and his wife Claudia Hevel; Gail Miller of La Canada, California and her husband Robert Miller; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Wilma is also survived by her sister, Jean Stubblefield and her husband John Stubblefield, thirteen nieces and nephews and their children and other beloved relatives.

Wilma was born in Nowata, Oklahoma, on October 21st, 1926, and grew up in Oklahoma City and small towns in Oklahoma. She attended both Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma University, graduating from OSU with a B.S. in Education. She later pursued a long-time interest by returning to college to take courses in anthropology. Wilma taught school briefly before her four children were born. As the children got older, she was active in community, school and church organizations in many capacities, including volunteering at local libraries and training and serving as a volunteer Walden emergency responder. She was the first President of the Friends of West Branch Library and a Walden Woman of the Year.

After living in Ponca City Oklahoma, Houston and Pittsburgh, Bill and Wilma retired to Walden on Lake Conroe and lived there for nearly 30 years. During this time, they enjoyed travelling frequently, including visits to their children and grandchildren and numerous trips overseas, both with friends and by themselves. Wilma and Bill moved to Creekside in Huntsville in 2014 and enjoyed their excellent care.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Huntsville First United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, Creekside Retirement Community Benevolence Fund or a .