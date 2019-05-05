Wilma Crawford Jordan, 91, was born on April 21, 1928 in Gladstell, Texas to Ira and Augusta Crawford, and she passed away on May 4, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She has been a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Willis. Wilma is preceded in death by her son, Ira Edward (little Edd) Jordan; son-in-law, Larry Lumpkin; parents, Ira and Augusta Crawford; grandson-in-law, Dennis Roberson and numerous other family members. She is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Jordan; daughter, Barbara Lumpkin; daughter-in-law, Shirley Jordan; grandchildren, Anjanette Roberson, Wesley Lumpkin and wife Amanda, Christie Trantham and husband Stacy, John Edward (J.J) Jordan and wife Alexis; great grandchildren, Dillan, Austin and Drew Roberson, Grace and Tessa Lumpkin, Aaron, Isaac and Jaaven Aldape, Lucas Trantham, Ethan, Hailey and Andrew Jordan; sister, Norma Crawford; nieces, Pam Crawford and Desire Crawford; as well as numerous cousins.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Willis, Texas beginning at 2:00pm with the graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas