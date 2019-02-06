Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Lorenz Elkins.

Wilson Lorenz Elkins went home to be with his Lord and Savior in the early morning of Saturday, February 2, 2019. Wilson was born on October 24, 1927 in Athens, Louisiana to Jim and Dora Elkins. He graduated from Harris High School.

Wilson served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. After the Air Force, Wilson (Moose) played football at Tulsa University when he married Kitty. Moose worked for over 30 years in the oil industry in Louisiana, Venezuela, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. Moose and Kitty owned and operated the Garden Café in Conroe Texas for 27 years and had many loyal friends. He was an active member and sang in the choir at First Baptist Church Conroe. He was also active in the men's prayer breakfast at First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty, his son, Tim, his parents, Jim and Dora, his siblings, Tom, John, Ruby, Joe, Hulin and Orval. Survivors include his daughters, Jann Elkins, Leesa Thompson (Woody), Kelly Jaafar (Ali), granddaughter Nadia Jaafar, grandson James Thompson IV, grandson Eric Thompson (Mariela), grandson Andrew Elkins (Zara), granddaughter Katie Yarbrough (Jamie), great grandchildren Ethan, Caleb, and Elise Thompson, Gabriel Yarbrough, daughter-in-law, Linda Giddens (Mike), cousin Vera June, sister-in-law Sara, numerous nieces, nephews, many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of your choice or Precept Ministries, 7324 Noah Reid Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421 in his honor.

Arrangements are entrusted to Metcalf Funeral Home, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, TX 77034.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16 th at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Metcalf Funeral Home in the Chapel with Biff Johnson officiating.

A private family internment will be held later at New Montgomery Cemetery.