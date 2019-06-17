Funeral services for Wynema Maynard will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Rev. Joy Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cashner Funeral Home.

Wynema Maynard was born March 20, 1935 in Calvin, Oklahoma. She passed away on June 17, 2019, in Conroe at age 84, surrounded by her family. She was the youngest of 3 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Delano "Bud" Maynard, her son, Rickey Maynard, grandson, Drew Maynard, mother and father, Andy and Versie Roberts, brother and sister-in-law L.D. and Alice Roberts and sister, Cuma Painter. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vickey Lee and Rick Coulter, Lesa Smith, Sherry and Richard Law, daughter-in-law Lisa Maynard; grandchildren, Shawn and Cregg Murphy, Suni and Mike Sortor, Matthue Smith and Katlyn McGoldrick, Caleb and Alexis Smith, Haley Maynard, Alison Law, Adam and Kelly Law; great grandchildren, Emilee Bennett, Baylon Smith, Ava Murphy, Paisley Smith, Layne Sortor, Kayse Sortor, Richard Dasher, Annabelle Law, Landon Smith, Wyatt Smith, Connor Law and Anderson Law.

Wynema worked for Kroger's for 28 years, retiring in 2001. She loved her Kroger family and they were near and dear to her heart. She also loved to bowl and gamble. She bowled on 2 leagues until she was 83. She and her bowling team travelled throughout Texas and the United States attending tournaments. She also had a love for the slot machines. She was always up for a trip to Louisiana or Las Vegas.

She deeply loved and cherished her family and dear friends. She showered them with love and received great love in return. She will be remembered for her zest for life, her big smile and incredibly warm heart. She lived a life well lived and will be greatly missed.

Pallbearers will be Matthue Smith, Caleb Smith, Mike Sortor, Cregg Murphy, Gerald Maynard, Jamie Shropshire and Michael Shropshire. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Law, Rick Coulter, Baylon Smith and Jim Shropshire.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all of the prayers and thoughts during the last year and a half. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Wynema's caregivers over the few months, Village Care Home -Stephen F. Austin and Alamo Hospice.

We are celebrating the life of our sweet Mom and Mamaw who had a colorful style of her own. Please leave the black at home and don't forget your lipstick and earrings!

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Research Fund, 2909 West Holcombe, Houston, TX 77025 in Wynema's name.

