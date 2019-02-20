Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YOLANDA D. REECE - "YOGIE" MONTEZ.

Yolanda was born December 22,1964, to Dorothy and Froncell Reece. She grew-up in Conroe, where she attended and finished high school. Yogie continued her education at Stephen F Austin University and later persued a profession in Nursing after attending San Jacinto Junior College and Lone Star College.

In 1987, Yogi united in marriage to Ramiro Montez. From this union 2 children were born, Ashley and Megan. For several years Yogie was the musican at Metropolitan UMC where she was baptized and spent her entire early years.

Yogie moved to South Houston and worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital and South East Memorial Hospital. She also worked at Pearland High School.

She leaves to celebrate her homegoing 2 daughters: Ashley Montez and Megan Montez;2 grandchildren:Kayden Montez and Amara Bradford; mother: Dorothy Reece; brother:Garry Froncell Reece (Melinda);nephew:Froncell Juan Reece; 2 nieces:Nancy and Irene Reece;cousins and other relatives and friends. Yogie is preceeded in death by her father,Froncell Reece.

Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Service, Saturday 1:00pm @ Metropolitan UMC, 105 S. 5th St, Conroe,TX. Rev Willie Sears,eulogist. Interment Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe, TX.