Yulonda Graves, 70 of Conroe passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She was born May 11, 1949 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Grady and Katherine Hanna. Yulonda was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Conroe, she loved her dogs and to read.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kerry Wade Graves, and both of her parents. Yulonda leaves behind her constant canine companions, Tommy Lee, Teddy K., and Cassio., daughters, Debbie Dockery and husband Charlie, Diana Bianchi and husband Ben, grandchildren Deana McCaffery and husband John Ross, Laura Bianchi, Collin Bianchi, and Jacob Dockery, great grandchildren John Ross McCaffery, Jr., Atticus Wade McCaffery, and Stetson Lane Dockery, sister Debbie Mathis and husband John, niece Cheryl Crawley and husband Mark and their children, Hanna, Taylor, and Luke.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe with burial to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery.