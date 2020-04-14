Zela Dell Aman Jones passed away peacefully at her home in Conroe, Texas at the age of 89. She was born March 19, 1931 in Thornton, Texas to James Bascom and Maybelle Hudson Aman. Zela married Dearing Estes Jones on June 30, 1951 in Thornton, Texas. She received her LVN degree from Poly Ryon School of Vocational Nurses and, later, worked for Sadler Clinic and Owens Corning.

Zela was an active member of Thee Evergreen Church. She enjoyed Bible study, gardening, crafts, riding her bike and helping in the children's ministry at church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maybelle Aman; and husband, Dearing Jones.

Zela is survived by her children, James Dearing Jones of Conroe, TX; Johnny Miller Jones and wife, Jenny of San Antonio, TX, David Michael Jones and wife, Tami of New Braunfels, TX and Robin Elizabeth Truelove and husband, Kenneth of Willis, TX; grandchildren, Julie Cratty and family of New Jersey, Amy Pardue and family of Houston, TX, Jacob Mitchell Jones and family of Shavano Park, TX, Lauren Ballard and family of Fulshear, TX, Patrick Brennan of San Antonio, TX Bethany Hanusch and family of Martindale, TX, John Jones of Phoeniz, AZ, Kelsey Moorhouse and family of Houston, TX and Courtney Truelove of Willis, TX; 15 great grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Ariano of Thornton, TX.

A family graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the Thornton Cemetery with Pastor John Davidhizer officiating.

