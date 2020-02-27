Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Aaron Grossman

Aaron Grossman Obituary
Aaron Grossman

Cherry Hill - February 27, 2020. Aaron was born in Camden in 1932 and grew up in Parkside. Served in the army during the Korean War. He taught in the Cherry Hill schools for many years. Aaron loved travelling with his beloved wife Joan who he recently lost after 63 years of marriage as well as woodworking, playing bridge, and kibitzing. Survived by his children Ilene (Edward Bailey) Grossman-Bailey and Larry (Donna) Grossman, his grandchildren Jessica Grossman, Sylvia Bailey, and Philippe Delacadena and his brother Mel (Sheila) Grossman.

Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 9:30 am to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to Moorestown VNA, www.moorestownvna.org or the Katz JCC, www.katzjcc.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
