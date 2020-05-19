|
Aaron M. Smith
Woolwich - Aaron M. Smith, 73, transitioned after he fought a warrior's fight against emphysema. He was born Nov. 1, 1946 in Camden, NJ to the late Garland and Sadie Smith. He was a Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife Brenda Smith. His children: Zachary Smith and Morgan Perez (Hector) from his first union with Josephine Jones, Maurice Centeno-Smith (Alisha), Brian Phillips and John Haynes (Jasmine), 5 Grandchildren and a host of family, cousins, and friends. A homegoing service will be held at a later date. Arr. by Bagwell Funeral Home, Penns Grove, NJ. www.bagwellfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020