1938 - 2020
W. Berlin - Abraham Caceres, 81 years, of W. Berlin, NJ passed away on January 19, 2020. Born in Merida, Yucatan Mexico, son of the late Jose and Rita. Husband for 52 years of Vivian (née Mead). Father of Abraham (Yudelky) and Elisabeth (William, Jr.). Grandfather of Aliana and Amelia. Brother of Elizabeth and the late Jose, Ruth and Herminia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Abraham loved tennis and soccer and also enjoyed bird watching in his free time.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Fri. from 9:30AM to 11AM at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 420 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral service 11AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Americas Keswick, 601 County Rd 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 OR Solid Rock Baptist Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
