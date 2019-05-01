Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:15 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light
Resources
More Obituaries for Acelita Bonifacio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Acelita L. Bonifacio


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Acelita L. Bonifacio Obituary
Acelita L. Bonifacio

Indian Harbor Beach, FL - (nee Ladra) On April 27, 2019 of Indian Harbor Beach, FL, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 66. Beloved wife of the late Cesar C. Bonifacio. Dear mother of Mel (Kim) Bonifacio of Satellite Beach, FL and Mark Bonifacio of Los Angeles, CA. Loving grandmother of Cade, Kai, Scarlet and Aria.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 10:15am at Christ Our Light Church 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment to follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arr. by BOCCO F.H. of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now