|
|
Acelita L. Bonifacio
Indian Harbor Beach, FL - (nee Ladra) On April 27, 2019 of Indian Harbor Beach, FL, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 66. Beloved wife of the late Cesar C. Bonifacio. Dear mother of Mel (Kim) Bonifacio of Satellite Beach, FL and Mark Bonifacio of Los Angeles, CA. Loving grandmother of Cade, Kai, Scarlet and Aria.
Funeral services will be on Monday at 10:15am at Christ Our Light Church 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment to follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arr. by BOCCO F.H. of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019