Adam Stierle, Sr.
Deptford - Adam Stierle, Sr. on April 30, 2020 of Deptford. Age 85.
Loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Nee Crosson). Devoted father of David Stierle (Nancy), Adam Stierle, Jr. (Lynn), Christopher Stierle, and the late Michael J. Stierle, Sr.(Margie) and Mary Ann Stierle. Dear sister of Jackie Olinger. Grandpop of Michael Stierle, Jr., and Allyson Stierle. Uncle to many.
Adam was a simple man that loved taking care of his yard and enjoyed doing home repairs. He will be missed deeply.
Due to the current restrictions caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services will be live streamed on Tuesday, May 5th at 11:00AM at www.boucherfuneralhome.com. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Boucher Funeral Home, Deptford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020