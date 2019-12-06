Services
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
(856)-939-1616
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Adele F. Usciak Obituary
Adele F. Usciak

Philadelphia - On December 2, 2019 of Philadelphia, formerly of Camden. Age 98.

Beloved daughter of the late Basil and Frances Usciak. Loving aunt of Frank Kitchmire, Thomas Usciak, Mark Usciak, Kathleen Jung and Audrey Ernst. Predeceased by brother Matthew Usciak, sister Xavier Kitchmire and niece Loretta Malick.

Adele retired as Director of Admissions at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration, Thursday December 12, 9:00-10:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 10:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Adele's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
