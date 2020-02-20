Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Israel Cem
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
the late residence
Adele Lenggenhager Obituary
Adele Lenggenhager

Clementon - February 19, 2020. Wife of the late Harlan Lenggenhager. Mother of Ellen (Dion) Anzisi and Adam (Christine) Lenggenhager. Grandmother of Hailee, Tyler, Brooke and Nathan. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday beginning 11:00AM at Beth Israel Cem., Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Monday from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Gaucher Foundation, www.gaucherdisease.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
