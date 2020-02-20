|
|
Adele Lenggenhager
Clementon - February 19, 2020. Wife of the late Harlan Lenggenhager. Mother of Ellen (Dion) Anzisi and Adam (Christine) Lenggenhager. Grandmother of Hailee, Tyler, Brooke and Nathan. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday beginning 11:00AM at Beth Israel Cem., Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Monday from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Gaucher Foundation, www.gaucherdisease.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020